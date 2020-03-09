Flames' Erik Gustafsson: Gathers power-play helper
Gustafsson provided a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Gustafsson picked up his third assist in seven games as a Flame. He's up to 29 points (nine on the power play), 103 shots on goal and 86 hits through 66 contests this season.
