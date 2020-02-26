Gustafsson posted a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Gustafsson made a supporting impact in his Flames debut, drawing the secondary helper on Sean Monahan's tally at 14:37 of the second period. The Swedish defenseman has 27 points (nine with the man advantage) through 60 appearances. He's likely to man the point on the first power-play unit for the Flames -- he's still likely just a depth option for most fantasy owners.