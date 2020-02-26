Flames' Erik Gustafsson: Notches power-play helper
Gustafsson posted a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Gustafsson made a supporting impact in his Flames debut, drawing the secondary helper on Sean Monahan's tally at 14:37 of the second period. The Swedish defenseman has 27 points (nine with the man advantage) through 60 appearances. He's likely to man the point on the first power-play unit for the Flames -- he's still likely just a depth option for most fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.