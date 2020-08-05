Gustafsson notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Gustafsson set up Elias Lindholm for the Flames' first goal of the game, just 18 seconds after the Jets opened the scoring. Power-play production is why the Flames acquired Gustafsson at the deadline -- nine of his 29 points in the regular season came with a man advantage. He'll likely continue to see usage on the top power-play unit during the playoffs, which makes the Swede an interesting depth option for DFS managers.