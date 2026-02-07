Wyttenbach scored a goal and added two assists in Quinnipiac University's 9-1 win over Brown University on Friday.

Wyttenbach is leading the NCAA with 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists). The Flames prospect, a fifth-round pick in 2025, has been superb since making the jump from the USHL, where he had 51 points in 44 regular-season games with Sioux Falls last season. Wyttenbach is a well-rounded player, but he'll likely need more time in college to continue his development.