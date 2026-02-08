Wyttenbach scored three goals in Quinnipiac University's 8-0 win over Yale University on Saturday.

Wyttenbach played a massive role for Quinnipiac this weekend, racking up four goals and two assists in wins over Brown and Yale. Wyttenbach is up to 19 goals, 47 points and a plus-18 rating over 30 appearances as a freshman this year. The Flames prospect is making a name for himself in the NCAA, which bodes well for him becoming a middle-six option as a professional.