Morin was selected 48th overall by the Flames in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Morin had a fantastic season, leading all QMJHL defenders in goals with 21, while finishing tied for third in points with 72 (in 67 games). He added 34 points with the man advantage, in addition to finishing with a plus-29 rating. Morin has the potential to make an impact in all three zones, led by his exceptional hockey sense. He's not particularly flashy from an offensive standpoint and he certainly doesn't project as a shutdown defender, but Morin has consistently found a way to stand out at the junior level, leaving plenty of hope he'll eventually be able to do so in a mid-pairing role for the Flames at some point in the not-too-distant future.