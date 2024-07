Morin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Morin was selected in the second round -- 48th overall -- in the 2023 Draft. The defenseman had 12 goals and 37 assists in 58 games with QMJHL Moncton in 2023-24 and played one AHL game on an amateur tryout basis with the Wranglers but was unable to hit the scoresheet. Expect to see Morin back in junior hockey in 2024-25.