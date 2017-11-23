Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Logs just 6:29 in overtime loss
Hamilton played just 6:29 during Wednesday's 1-0 overtime loss to Columbus.
Not only has Hamilton hardly seen the ice when in the lineup (8:11 through four games), he's also been a healthy scratch in 16 of 20 contests this season. Additionally, he also cleared waivers earlier this month. It's probably best to avoid Hamilton in all fantasy settings moving forward.
