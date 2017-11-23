Hamilton played just 6:29 during Wednesday's 1-0 overtime loss to Columbus.

Not only has Hamilton hardly seen the ice when in the lineup (8:11 through four games), he's also been a healthy scratch in 16 of 20 contests this season. Additionally, he also cleared waivers earlier this month. It's probably best to avoid Hamilton in all fantasy settings moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories