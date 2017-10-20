Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Returns to press box
Hamilton was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 2-1 loss to Carolina.
Hamilton has only suited up for one game this season, and while he registered an assist in the contest, he found himself right back in the press box Thursday. The 25-year-old forward projects to remain off the fantasy radar in most settings.
More News
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Failed to take next step•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Serving frequently as healthy scratch•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Stuck on one goal this year•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Pointless in 14 games•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Suits up Saturday•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Renews contract for two years•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...