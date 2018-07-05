Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Among 44 arbitration filers
Hathaway elected for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.
Evidently, Hathaway believes he should get more money or possibly a longer term than what was included in Calgary's qualifying offer as issued June 25.
