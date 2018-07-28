Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Arbitration filing details disclosed
Hathaway, who's scheduled for an arbitration hearing Monday, is seeking $975,000 for a one-year, one-way extension with the Flames, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
One of 44 players who filed for arbitration ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, Hathaway reportedly is asking for a rate that is $325,000 more than what the Flames are offering. One can expect an arbiter to settle on a final figure that's in the middle of those two numbers -- perhaps $812,500 as an even split.
