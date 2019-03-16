Hathaway scored his eighth tally of the year in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Hathaway kept his stick on the ice and turned a Matthew Tkachuk pass across the crease into the goal that made it 3-1. Hathaway has a goal and an assist over his last three games, giving him 12 points in 65 contests. Hathaway is a point shy of matching his career high from last season. He added three hits and two PIM on Friday.