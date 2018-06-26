Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Gets qualifying offer from Flames
Hathaway was given a qualifying offer Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.
Hathaway posted four goals and 13 points in 59 NHL games last season after playing in just 40 the previous two years. The 26-year-old Maine native will likely play a bottom-six role again next season, providing very little fantasy excitement.
