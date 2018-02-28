Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Logs just 8:54 of ice time against Stars
Hathaway blocked two shots and took a minor penalty through 8:54 of ice time during Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Dallas.
This was the lowest ice-time total of the season for Hathaway, and he's now recorded just three assists through his past 25 games. The 26-year-old is piling up plenty of PIM (70) and hits (111) this season, but with just 10 points through 41 games, there aren't many fantasy settings where he's a serviceable option.
