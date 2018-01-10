Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Logs season-low ice in OT win
Hathaway received a season-low 9:20 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Minnesota.
The 26-year-old winger has now seen his ice time decline in three consecutive games, and he might be falling out of favor due to his recent scoring slump. Hathaway has recorded just a single goal through his past eight games, after all. Because the Flames are dealing with a number of winger injuries, he should remain in the lineup most nights, but Hathaway's fantasy value is definitely trending in the wrong direction heading into the second half of the campaign.
