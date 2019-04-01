Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Making impact from fourth line
Hathaway picked up an assist and dished three hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Hathaway enjoyed a productive March with four goals and four helpers in 15 appearances, as well as 23 PIM and 44 hits in the month. The Maine native is up to 18 points in 73 games for the season, along with 193 hits. The recent production has made him a savvy depth add for owners in deeper formats needing a little sandpaper in the fantasy playoffs.
