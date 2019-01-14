Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Misses out on scoring barrage
Hathaway didn't even get a shot off in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.
The fourth-year skater from Maine logged 16:21 of ice time in the commanding win, but all he could muster was a single hit and blocked shot. Hathaway's compiled five goals on 31 shots for the season -- that's a terrific shooting percentage (16.1), but it seems like the physical winger is being too selective in the attacking zone.
