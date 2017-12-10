Hathaway collected two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

Hathaway has made an impact since his AHL callup in late-November, registering a goal and four points in six games. The 26-year-old hasn't put up strong totals at the professional level and doesn't hold much fantasy value right now. Hathaway does skate on a line with a recently hot Sam Bennett, so that could be something to monitor moving forward. Keep an eye on him in very deep leagues.