Hathaway collected two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

Hathaway has made an impact since his AHL callup in late-November, registering a goal and four points in six games. The 26-year-old hasn't put up strong totals at the professional level and doesn't hold much fantasy value right now. Hathaway does skate on a line with a recently hot Sam Bennett, so that could be something to monitor moving forward. Keep an eye on him in very deep leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories