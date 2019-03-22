Hathaway scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

The fourth line of Hathaway, Andrew Mangiapane and Derek Ryan led the way with a combined six points, although their usage was more like a third line after Sam Bennett (upper body) made an early exit. Hathaway is up to nine goals and five helpers in 68 games this season, with the 14 points being a new career high. He added four hits and three shots with a plus-2 rating in one of his best games of the season.