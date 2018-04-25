Hathaway compiled 13 points, 88 PIM and 154 hits through 59 games in 2017-18.

The 26-year-old winger played more NHL games this season than he ever had, and he found a role pushing opponents around. His 154 hits placed second on team with only Micheal Ferland topping him at 171 collisions, but Ferland played an extra 18 games. Hathaway could look to hoist himself off the fourth line by elevating his offensive play next season, which is something he did with AHL Stockton by posting 11 goals and 19 points in 18 minor-league games last season.