Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Plays enforcer in 2017-18
Hathaway compiled 13 points, 88 PIM and 154 hits through 59 games in 2017-18.
The 26-year-old winger played more NHL games this season than he ever had, and he found a role pushing opponents around. His 154 hits placed second on team with only Micheal Ferland topping him at 171 collisions, but Ferland played an extra 18 games. Hathaway could look to hoist himself off the fourth line by elevating his offensive play next season, which is something he did with AHL Stockton by posting 11 goals and 19 points in 18 minor-league games last season.
More News
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Logs just 8:54 of ice time against Stars•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Logs season-low ice in OT win•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Nabs two helpers•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Recalled from minors•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Waived Monday•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Signs one-year deal with Calgary•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...