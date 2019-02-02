Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Pots goal Friday
Hathaway tallied a goal, three shots and two penalty minutes during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Hathaway has points in consecutive outings but has mustered just six goals and eight points in 46 games. Managing just under ten minutes of ice time per game, the 27-year-old winger is a fringe fantasy asset even in the deepest of leagues.
