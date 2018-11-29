Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Pots rare goal
Hathaway opened the scoring for the Flames in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Stars.
As a fourth-line grinder, goals are going to be few and far between for Hathaway. He did convert on his only two shots in an Oct. 21 matchup against the Rangers, but the American winger has primarily been focused on his own-zone play and limiting mistakes this season.
More News
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Scores twice against New York•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Returning to Calgary•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Arbitration filing details disclosed•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Among 44 arbitration filers•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Gets qualifying offer from Flames•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Plays enforcer in 2017-18•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...