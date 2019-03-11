Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Provides helper in win
Hathaway compiled one assist, four hits and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.
The physical fourth-liner had gone nine games without putting his name on the scoresheet. Since Feb. 20, Hathaway has generated 16 PIM, 28 hits and 17 shots on goal. He's up to seven goals and four assists in 63 appearances, as well as 164 hits. More than likely, that's not enough to roster him in most fantasy formats.
