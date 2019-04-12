Hathaway delivered seven hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Hathaway had 19 points (11 goals, eight helpers) and 200 hits in 76 regular season games this season. Playoff games tend to bring out physicality, and Hathaway has plenty to spare from his fourth-line position. He's likely good to add a few points here and there, but probably not enough to get on the fantasy radar.