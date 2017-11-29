Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Recalled from minors
Hathaway was promoted from AHL Stockton on Wednesday.
Hathaway played 11:01 of ice time Opening Night against the Oilers, but has since been in the minors where he has racked up 11 goals and eight helpers in 18 games. Given that he is catching fire with the Heat, it shouldn't come as a surprise the Flames wanted the winger on the 23-man roster with Kris Versteeg (lower body) on injured reserve.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...