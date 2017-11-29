Hathaway was promoted from AHL Stockton on Wednesday.

Hathaway played 11:01 of ice time Opening Night against the Oilers, but has since been in the minors where he has racked up 11 goals and eight helpers in 18 games. Given that he is catching fire with the Heat, it shouldn't come as a surprise the Flames wanted the winger on the 23-man roster with Kris Versteeg (lower body) on injured reserve.