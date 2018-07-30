Hathaway re-signed with Calgary on Monday on a one-year deal, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

With arbitration hearings scheduled to start later in the day, the Calgary winger returned to the Flames on a deal with $850,000, which was slightly less than the $975,000 he was reportedly seeking. He has spent all three of his NHL seasons with the Flames and is coming off his best yet with four goals and nine assists this past year.