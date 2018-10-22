Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Scores twice against New York
Hathaway found the back of the net twice during Sunday's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.
The goals were Hathaway's first and second of the season as he's played in four games thus far. Hathaway was on the ice for just over 13 minutes, finishing with a +2 rating.
More News
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Returning to Calgary•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Arbitration filing details disclosed•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Among 44 arbitration filers•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Gets qualifying offer from Flames•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Plays enforcer in 2017-18•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Logs just 8:54 of ice time against Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.