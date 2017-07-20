Hathaway inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Thursday.

Hathaway appeared in 26 games with Calgary last season, notching five points (one goal, four assists) while averaging just 9:08 of ice time over that span. The 25-year-old winger will spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, but he'll likely also log some time with the big club when the Flames are in need of reinforcements up front due to injury.

