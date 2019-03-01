Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Three points in February
Hathaway scored two goals and added an assist over 13 appearances in February.
The right wing has averaged 10:50 a night in that span, playing on the fourth line. Hathaway does pick up shorthanded time, and he's scored two of the Flames' 16 shorthanded goals this season. In total, he has 10 points in 58 games this year, while adding 149 hits.
