Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Two straight two-point games
Hathaway scored a goal, dished an assist and had five hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Hathaway's 10th goal of the year stood as the game winner. It's the second game in a row and fifth time overall he's secured a win for the Flames. He's up to 15 points in 69 games this season, along with 181 hits. Hathaway likely still doesn't garner fantasy attention, but he may be worth a budget play versus the Kings on Monday in DFS formats.
