Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Waived Monday
Hathaway was placed on waivers by Calgary on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The Brown University product featured in 26 contests for Calgary last season, recording a goal and five points. Hathaway is more of a physical presence than an offensive force, so even if he makes his way back on to an NHL roster in 2017-18 he's unlikely to make a fantasy impact.
