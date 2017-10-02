Play

Hathaway was placed on waivers by Calgary on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

The Brown University product featured in 26 contests for Calgary last season, recording a goal and five points. Hathaway is more of a physical presence than an offensive force, so even if he makes his way back on to an NHL roster in 2017-18 he's unlikely to make a fantasy impact.

