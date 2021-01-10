Sparks was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Saturday.
Sparks attended the Flames' camp on a tryout offer. It's possible they still sign him to a two-way contract, but it appears he'll be destined to begin the season in the minors. With Sparks sent down a level, Louis Domingue figures to be the Flames' taxi-squad goalie.
