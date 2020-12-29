Sparks will attend the Flames' training camp on a professional tryout offer.
Sparks recently signed an AHL-only deal with Tampa Bay, but he'll have an opportunity to earn a two-way deal with the Flames during training camp. If he does earn a contract with Calgary, Sparks will likely serve as the team's emergency goalie on the taxi squad.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Back to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Promoted to NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Returning to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Brought up on emergency condition•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Sent to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Up with big club on emergency basis•