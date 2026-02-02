White was traded to the Flames from the Stars on Monday in exchange for Jeremie Poirier.

White signed an entry-level contract with the Stars in March of 2023 and has spent the past few seasons with AHL Texas. Across 23 appearances with Texas to begin this season, White recorded three goals, two assists, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating. He hasn't yet made his NHL debut and will presumably report to AHL Calgary following Monday's trade.