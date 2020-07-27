Gawdin -- who was left off the team's playoff roster -- is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that will sideline him for weeks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gawdin tallied 16 goals and 31 helpers in 53 games with AHL Stockton this year. With two solid minor-league campaigns under his belt, the 23-year-old center should be capable of securing a spot on the 23-man roster next season and figures to make his NHL debut.