Flames' Glenn Gawdin: Earns promotion to big club
The Flames recalled Gawdin from AHL Stockton on Monday.
Gawdin has been excellent in the minors this year, registering 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) through 46 games, and he'll have a chance to make his NHL debut Monday versus the Ducks. Derek Ryan (illness) was placed on IR to open up a roster spot. Gawdin will likely toil in the bottom six if he cracks the lineup.
