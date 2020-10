The Flames have loaned Gawdin to the EHC Visp Lions of the Swiss League.

Gawdin was highly productive in the minors last season, racking up 16 goals and 47 points in 53 games with AHL Stockton. The 23-year-old forward could get into a few NHL contests with the Flames in 2020-21, but he'll almost certainly spend most of his time in the AHL.