Gawdin signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with Calgary on Wednesday.

Gawdin spent the entirety of last season with AHL Stockton, racking up 16 goals and 31 helpers in 51 games, a performance which earned him a trip to the AHL All Star game. The 23-year-old forward could get the occasional call-up to the big club in 2020-21, but he'll almost certainly spend most of his time in the minors. He was dealing with a high-ankle sprain toward the end of last season, but he should be back to 100 percent long before next year's training camp gets underway.