Gawdin picked up a goal and an assist in AHL Stockton's 7-4 loss to San Diego on Wednesday.

A former fourth-round selection of St. Louis in 2015, the Blues elected not to sign Gawdin and the Flames picked him up as an unrestricted free agent in November 2017. Gawdin then proceeded to finish third in the WHL in goals (56) and second in points (125) in 2017-18 and he was also named WHL Playoff MVP. Gawdin has had a decent start to his professional career with eight goals and 15 points in 31 games for Stockton. The 21-year-old may be able to fill a bottom-six role for Calgary in the coming years.