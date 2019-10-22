Flames' Glenn Gawdin: Point-per-game pace in AHL
Gawdin has amassed a goal and five assists in six games with AHL Stockton this year.
The 22-year-old center is one of four players on the Stockton roster with six points through six games. Gawdin, a natural center, likely won't see much -- if any -- NHL time this year, but he could be poised to challenge for a job in training camp next fall.
