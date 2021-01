Gawdin will attend the Flames' training camp, indicating his loan with EHC VISP Lions of the Swiss League is over.

Gawdin signed a two-way contract in October, so he's far from a lock for the Flames' Opening Night roster. He was a star for AHL Stockton last year, when he had 16 goals and 47 points in 53 games. The 23-year-old will likely need at least another year before cracking the NHL lineup.