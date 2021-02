Gawdin was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gawdin could make his NHL debut in Saturday's game versus the Oilers. The 2015 fourth-round pick has played 117 AHL games in his career, registering 27 goals and 58 assists. Whether he takes the ice Saturday hinges on Sean Monahan's (lower body) availability.