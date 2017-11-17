Gawdin agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Thursday.

Gawdin has already racked up an impressive 40 points in 18 games for WHL Swift Current, which has him on pace for the best year of his career. Originally drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the center will likely get some professional games under his belt once his junior season wraps up.