Gawdin tallied a goal and an assist in AHL Stockton's 5-0 shutout of Colorado on Monday.

Gawdin now has 13 goals and 38 points in 39 games this season, matching his point total from a season ago. Gawdin scored 56 goals in his final WHL campaign, so he clearly has some offensive ability. Originally a 2015 fourth-round pick of the Calgary, the 22-year-old Gawdin is just about ready to help the Flames in some capacity. It would be far from surprising to see him make his NHL debut in the later stages of the season.