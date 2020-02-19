The Flames reassigned Gawdin to AHL Stockton on Wednesday.

Gawdin was called up Monday but didn't make his NHL debut. The 22-year-old's development in the AHL has been promising, though, as he's generated 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) through 46 games. Barring injury, there likely won't be an opening for Gawdin with the big club this season.