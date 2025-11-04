Mews sustained a season-ending knee injury Saturday against the University of Notre Dame, Matthew Auchincloss of The Michigan Daily reports.

Mews was on the receiving end of a knee-on-knee collision, and he has suffered a significant injury. The defenseman had nine points in 10 games prior to the injury in his freshman campaign. It's not yet clear if Mews will be ready for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, but it's likely he'll return to the University of Michigan to continue his development.