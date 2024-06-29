Mews was the 74th overall pick by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Mews has quickly developed into one of the top offensive rearguards in the OHL. He averaged nearly a point per game for Ottawa this past season (15 goals and 61 points in 66 games). At his best, Mews looked like a no-doubt first-rounder. He's an asset with the man advantage and is constantly aggressive to create scoring chances for his team. That's the good news. The bad news is that Mews can make spotty decisions with the puck because he wants to press offensively. Still, he has a high ceiling if he can eventually put it all together.