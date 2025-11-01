Mews logged two assists in the University of Michigan's 5-2 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Mews is up to nine assists through nine games in his first year with the Wolverines after heading to college following three years in the OHL. The 19-year-old defenseman is a Flames prospect, and the team has enough talent in the pipeline to allow Mews to continue developing in the NCAA if he so desires. He doesn't have a ton of finishing in his game, logging no more than 15 goals in any of his junior seasons, and his defensive play still requires some work.