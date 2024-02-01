Brzustewicz, along with Andrei Kuzmenko, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, were traded from the Canucks to the Flames on Wednesday in exchange for Elias Lindholm.

Brzustewicz was seen as a steal as a third-round pick in 2023, and he's done nothing to dispel that notion. The 19-year-old leads all OHL defensemen with 69 points in just 47 games for Kitchener. While Kuzmenko is the NHL-ready part of the package for the Flames, Brzustewicz could ultimately end up being the long-term play. He has not yet signed his entry-level contract.