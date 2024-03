Brzustewicz signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Thursday.

Brzustewicz was included in the package Calgary received from Vancouver in the Elias Lindholm trade. The 2023 third-round pick has spent the 2023-24 campaign with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers, racking up 12 goals and 85 points through 62 contests. The 19-year-old defender could make the jump to the AHL in 2024-25, but he could also end up spending another season in the OHL.